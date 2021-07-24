CHEYENNE (WTE) – A man accused of taking checks and a handgun from a vehicle and attempting to cash the checks was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Jonathan Jared Wisdom was sentenced to three years of probation by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers. He was required to report to Harmony House by Friday morning. and enroll and participate in treatment, according to an order signed by Rogers.
Wisdom pleaded guilty in February to felony forgery (uttering), felony theft and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, as well as an additional felony theft charge, which was dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.
On Nov. 23, Wisdom attempted to cash several checks from Hopkins Land and Cattle Company at two different Platte Valley Bank locations, according to court documents. The same day, a couple reported to the Cheyenne Police Department that a handgun and a briefcase containing checkbooks had been stolen from their truck.
A Cheyenne Police detective made contact with Wisdom, who later admitted to trying to cash the checks, according to court documents. The stolen handgun was found in the vehicle driven by Wisdom, which was also found to be stolen.