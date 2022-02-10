...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
CHEYENNE – On Thursday morning, as another day of hearings by a bar association panel was getting underway about the conduct of Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, some of her supporters began publicly discussing a petition they had written. (On Thursday night, the panel concluded that Manlove had not followed some rules for attorneys.)
Susan Graham, who has been regularly observing the hearing, began circulating a statement among members of the public watching the hearing from the gallery. It said that the Wyoming State Bar does not have authority over Manlove because she is an elected official, and is therefore in office because of Laramie County voters.
In an interview during a break in the proceedings, Graham said she gathered seven signatures, but there were others among the group of about a dozen and a half people who said they couldn't sign their name to it. She said she distributed copies to members of the hearing panel.
The statement calls the Wyoming State Bar "a union by any other name" in a "right to work" state. It pointed out that a person must belong to the State Bar to practice law in Wyoming.
"STOP Now! by order of We the People," the statement concludes.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.