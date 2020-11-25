CHEYENNE – Next year, Mannheim Steamroller plans to bring its annual holiday tour to fans throughout the Rockies.
Although 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will mark the return of the group, which locals can enjoy at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2021, at Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. For more information, visit CheyenneEvents.org.
“We couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a news release.
The tour will begin on Nov. 16, 202,1 and run through Dec. 30, 2021. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances across the country.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today, we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year, and we can’t wait to see them again in 2021.”
Next year’s show will feature favorite original Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce the tour with MagicSpace Entertainment.