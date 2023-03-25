...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
March 2023 Cheyenne Economic Indicators report now available
CHEYENNE – The March 2023 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is available at the State of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website, eadiv.state.wy.us/. This report contains the Cheyenne Economic Health Index, designed to provide a current assessment of Laramie County's economy.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
The Cheyenne Economic Health Index reported an index value of 107.8 in January 2023, slightly lower than the January 2022 value of 108.0.
The unemployment rate for Laramie County in January 2023 was 4.2%, which is higher than the state rate of 3.9%.
Total non-farm payroll jobs numbered 47,600 in January 2023, higher than the total a year ago by 100.
Laramie County's collection of the 4% sales and use tax in January 2023 was up 20.2% compared to the 5-year (2018-2022) average.
The median home sales price in Laramie County in January 2023 was up 4.8% relative to January 2022.