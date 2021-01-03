CHEYENNE – When Mayor Marian Orr was elected in 2016 – marking the historic moment when a woman first became leader of The Equality State’s capital city – she had the realization hardship was likely to follow in the next four years, whether it would come to Cheyenne in the form of tragedy or natural disaster.
After shattering the highest glass ceiling in the city, Orr kicked into high gear and met with the city’s Risk Management Department to lay out a detailed disaster plan, including how city hall would transition to working remotely. Little did she know the 2-in-1 tablets the city invested in for employees would come in handy four years later, as all of Cheyenne transitioned into life during a pandemic.
“I suppose disaster preparedness was the bookends of this administration,” Orr said.
And in the midst of COVID-19 health orders and closures, Orr will depart the office of mayor, leaving a legacy of “fighting the blight” and finding ways to say yes.
In the 2020 election, Orr came up short in the primary – falling about 300 votes behind opponent Rick Coppinger and failing to advance to November’s general election. On Jan. 4, she will pass the torch to Mayor-elect Patrick Collins, beginning a new chapter in city leadership.
At first, Orr set her sights on a Cheyenne City Council seat in Ward 1 after Councilman Jimmy Valdez passed during his term in 2015. But mumblings in the community about her taking a shot at mayor made Orr think twice.
“I think, especially for women, we don’t necessarily always see ourselves in top leadership positions,” Orr said. “So that’s really what planted the seed.”
And when Orr’s campaign took off, Cheyenne residents resonated with her messaging – “fighting the blight,” bringing transparency to city hall and fixing the city’s pothole problem. (Though Orr cautioned any hopeful politicians against campaigning on roads, saying, “It’s important to make it a priority, but there will never be streets of gold.”)
She described her campaign as “cutting edge,” as she used Facebook to connect with voters and share her story, goals and plans. Orr would continue that focus on technology through her term; her administration began livestreaming city meetings on Facebook in 2017 so residents could participate from the comfort of their homes.
After going through two pairs of shoes and knocking on 5,000 doors on the campaign trail, Orr emerged on top of a crowded primary and beat out eight announced mayoral candidates. Then, in November 2016, she received 55.9% of votes and defeated opponent Amy Surdam to make history.
“It hadn’t really set in with me how historical it really was until I was further into office and realized how many other women have tried to break this ceiling; what an honor and a privilege,” Orr said. When she’d read to third grade classes, she said the kids would echo “oohs” and “aahs” when they learned she was Cheyenne’s first female mayor.
Still, Orr’s time in office wasn’t glamorous, especially during the last 10 months, as coronavirus raged across the U.S. She orchestrated the city’s transition to working remotely, adding how grateful she was for the team at city hall and all the work they did to make ends meet. After COVID-19 reached Laramie County, the city saw budget cuts that were “to the bone” and resulted in layoffs for 17 city employees.
Orr said that was the “darkest day” of her term.
But with those cuts and the spending from reserves authorized by council last year, the city’s reserve account actually flourished. By spending less from reserves than what was approved before COVID-19, that helped the city’s reserves grow from having 68 days of operating expenses, which was cautiously close to the 60-day minimum requirement for municipalities.
“We are now at 119 days of operating reserves,” Orr said. “So because we budgeted very conservatively, and because we made significant cuts, my administration is leaving the future administration with an operating fund that is strong.”
Orr will also depart from the mayor’s office with a number of new developments under her belt from her “fight the blight” initiative, such as projects like the new Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center, which took the place of the blighted Carey Building. With the help of private investors, the city also saw demolition of or renovations to the Cole Shopping Center, the Atlas Motel and the Bell Building.
Orr said she tried to go about her time as mayor with a “yes, we can” attitude, pointing to the Bell Building as the perfect example. Developers interested in that building previously hit a wall with the Wyoming Department of Transportation when seeking an easement on Central Avenue. But when Orr sat down with Bill Panos, who was the WYDOT director at the time, and told him the situation, he said, “Consider it done.”
“Just like that,” Orr said. “This building had been vacant for decades, and it was just getting to yes.”
It was that same culture Orr tried to cultivate in the Planning and Development Office, she said, as she worked with department leaders to help clarify the process and identify where developers are running into issues. Most local candidates highlighted the problem with the development process on the campaign trail this year, so those efforts are likely to continue under Collins’ administration.
Still, Orr’s administration saw more than 200,000 square feet of redevelopment in town after the creation of the chief economic development officer position and the hiring of Brendan Ames in 2018.
One of Orr’s points of pride is the team she built at city hall, from City Treasurer Robin Lockman, who creates easy-to-read monthly financial reports for residents and staff, to City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, who Orr said helped bridge the gap between the council and the mayor.
“Employees are really everybody’s greatest asset, and, certainly, they’re the greatest asset for the city of Cheyenne,” Orr said, adding that her team opened up Cheyenne U classes to increase upward mobility within the city and brought city employees’ pay up to market rate.
To be sure, Orr admittedly made some mistakes during her term – including publicly clashing with 2019 Council President Rocky Case and having to return more than half of a $100,000 Bloomberg Philanthropies grant due to lack of or improper spending past the project deadline. And while Cheyenne residents watched much of the drama play out on social media, Orr said that proved her administration was open to the public.
“There’s no controversy if you don’t know what’s going on,” Orr said. But she also added that the disagreements “seem so trivial now” after the pandemic, and that the hurdles made her a better person, mayor and friend.
For her, the thing she’ll miss most is the team at city hall and the time they shared together, joking around and working toward a common goal of bettering the community.
And while Orr has plans to stay in Cheyenne and work in the emerging field of digital assets, she said the environment at city hall is “just something that can’t be replicated.”