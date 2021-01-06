CHEYENNE – Ruthanne Hubbard has a refrigerator magnet Marietta Dinneen gave her when Hubbard became chair of the Parades Committee for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
It reads: “I may not wear the pants in this family, but I run this rodeo,” Hubbard said at a small, socially distant ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the CFD Events Center. Approximately 20 facemask-clad people gathered to celebrate naming the barn that houses roughly 160 historic carriages the Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn.
“If any statement was true, that is true of Marietta Dinneen. She runs this rodeo,” said Hubbard, who characterized Dinneen as the “pinnacle of volunteerism.”
Dinneen first attended CFD in the 1940s and oversaw the restoration and has since overseen the preservation of many of the historic carriages in the CFD collection.
The carriage collection, which is nationally known as one of the largest of its kind, is currently housed on the property of Frontier Park Arena in a space called Barn 15.
In addition to renaming the barn after Dinneen, who was instrumental in building the carriage collection, CFD is in the process of refurbishing the space, and plans to unveil it next summer, around the time of the highly anticipated 125th annual CFD celebration. The work on the new carriage house is part of a larger campaign known as 365 to 125, which started to support initiatives for the quasquicentennial of the “Daddy of ‘em All.”
“I don’t know what to say. This is such a surprise,” said Dinneen, who grew up on a ranch near Saratoga. “I love Frontier Days, and I love all of you. You’re a special group who’ve done so many things to support Cheyenne, each other and Frontier Days.”
Dinneen moved to Cheyenne in 1951 after graduating from the University of Wyoming and marrying the late William Dinneen Jr. In the decades since, she’s become a fixture of the community, especially as it relates to celebrating Cheyenne’s Old West heritage.
Dinneen taught home economics at public schools in Cheyenne for several years before joining the W-Heels, which is a CFD volunteer group that helps stage historic vehicles on the parade routes, in 1966.
According to previous reporting from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, after Dinneen noticed how rundown some of carriages appeared, she initiated an effort to document the history of the structures. A few years later, she helped start a volunteer group known as the Wagon Doctors to restore the carriages, 65 of which are still displayed during the CFD parades.
In the spring of 1978, Dinneen became one of the founding members of the board of directors for the CFD Old West Museum, which then became the permanent home of the growing collection of carriages. She also was involved in the Carriage Association of America and the National Stagecoach and Freight Wagon Association, according to a CFD news release.
To the CFD organizers, Dinneen is an irreplaceable source of institutional knowledge.
“It’s incredible when you have the opportunity to honor a volunteer who really stands out,” said Tom Hirsig, president and CEO of CFD, noting the enthusiasm CFD organizers shared for making Dinneen the namesake of the new carriage building. “Marietta never did anything of the things she did to get something named after her, but when you mention Marietta Dinneen, it always brings a smile to your face.”
Although COVID-19 restrictions prevented a larger celebration of the newly named Marietta Dinneen Carriage Barn, Hubbard said she hopes that in the summer “we can have something more official and bigger in a safer environment.”