CHEYENNE — Without Marietta Dinneen’s passion for history, Cheyenne Frontier Days wouldn’t have one of the largest horse-drawn carriage collections in the world and a detailed database to ensure a piece of Western heritage was preserved.
Dinneen left a legacy behind when she died Saturday at the age of 93. She lived in Wyoming for nearly six decades, built a beloved family and dedicated her life to the capital city and Frontier Days as a public servant.
“I found her to be an absolutely delightful, warm, caring and incredibly giving individual,” said CFD Old West Museum Associate Director and Curator of Collections Mike Kassel. “There was nothing that she didn’t do without the same level of passion. And it didn’t matter if it was getting ready for a New Year’s Eve party, to being a bestseller of art on our floor when we were doing any of our art shows and she was able to participate, to being involved with the carriages.”
Kassel said he was honored to have known Dinneen for more than 20 years, and she was one of the first individuals he met when he came to work at the Old West Museum. He said he was immediately taken with her skill and incredible knowledge about the carriages that dominated the institution.
He had never seen a collection like the one she curated anywhere else, and Frontier Days and the museum were the beneficiaries of her vision.
“She is one of the first founders of our institution,” Kassel said. “She was on the founding board when this (museum) was created back in 1978. That was in addition to all of her responsibilities she had already assumed, working with the Parades Committee and with the organization called W-Heels.”
He couldn’t emphasize enough how difficult of an undertaking it was to create an institution from nothing, but he said she was never alone and always surrounded by supportive friendships. He believes that the groups she worked in collaboration with were better off in immeasurable ways, whether that by the Women’s Civic League, Laramie County Community College or her P.E.O. sisters.
“I am going to deeply miss her,” he said. “I think that we’ve all had a brush with a wonderful individual, and we are lessened by her passing.”
Mary Hartman was another Cheyenne resident touched by Dinneen’s devotion, after they were introduced nearly 30 years ago volunteering for the W-Heels organization, which helps put together CFD parades. They both had a real interest in history, and Hartman joked that she became Dinneen’s secretary as they worked on documenting the carriage collection.
She tried to record as much of what Dinneen knew as possible with countless notes, lists and files, spanning the story of how the carriages came to be and their owners, down to the nitty-gritty of the suspension and wheels on the wagons. Dinneen even knew every brass plate number by heart for more than 171 horse-drawn vehicles in the database.
“Marietta just had one of those minds that she could remember all of that,” said Hartman. “Had she not been interested or cared, we would not have the information on that carriage collection that we have to this day.”
The longtime friend said Dinneen valued history and wanted to have a long-lasting, positive impact on the greater Cheyenne community. Her involvement in Frontier Days and the museum was one of the ways she saw it come to fruition.
When it came to their personal relationship, Hartman said there were too many good memories to recall. She said she was grateful Dinneen was willing to take her under her wing and teach her more about Western heritage and the inner workings of the carriages. She never made her feel bad for asking questions and was always willing to explain with care — Hartman said this was one of the reasons so many others came to her looking for answers.
Dinneen could understand more than the history; she also had a plethora of background on the mechanics of the carriages. In her 80s, she would still crawl under the carriages and wagons to see what parts they needed or direct others on how to fix them.
“I had a great time writing it down,” Hartman said. “But I was just amazed how she could do all that stuff.”
Public service and archiving came naturally to Dinneen, but her reach stretched further than Frontier Days. She taught home economics for more than a decade at Carey Junior High School and upheld deep relationships with students, friends and community members.
Most of all, she was a warmhearted and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
John and Jim Dinneen reflected on the final years with their mother as she experienced increasing levels of dementia, and said it was nice to have the opportunity to spend more quality time with her. Life slowed down, and the little moments like checking in on her at Davis Hospice Center or going with her to grab a cheeseburger stood out.
Jim Dinneen said she took an exciting approach to everything she tackled throughout her life, and she was a strong and wonderful mom. The brothers recognized the contributions she made to her community, but also the care she took with raising them and giving them a great childhood.
“She was fun,” Jim said as he laughed with John. “She played baseball with us, and I might be worrying about just a silly little baseball game or something, and she’d say, ‘Well, Jim, just give them hell.’”