CHEYENNE – Despite long hours and hard work by Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow operator crews, massive drifting along Interstate 80 means the closure will extend through Friday.
After working through the night, crews will reevaluate conditions in the morning to determine an updated estimated reopening time based on current conditions and forecasted weather, especially forecasted winds.
“We are battling 4-plus-foot snowdrifts along I-80, especially near the Continental Divide west of Rawlins and Bitter Creek,” said Tom DeHoff, assistant chief engineer for operations. “Drifts that big require slow moving, heavy equipment like rotaries, motor graders and dozers to make any kind of dent.”
Additionally, WYDOT had to shift resources Wednesday night to rescue stuck and stranded motorists, including drivers who passed road closure gates illegally.
WYDOT snowplow crews based in areas that were less impacted by the storm are moving south to help attack the snowdrifts in the southern portion of the state.
“I-80 is a 24-hour road, according to our Snowplow Priority Plan,” DeHoff said. “Crews will continue their hard work through the night to get traffic moving again as quickly and safely as possible.”
Motorists should check road conditions before traveling at wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 app.