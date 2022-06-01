CHEYENNE – A Western U.S. chain of gas stations and convenience stores has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people affected by Russia's war in Ukraine. A chunk of the funds come from Wyoming customers.
Last week, Maverik announced that it had helped raise almost $764,000 as part of its five-week “Round Up Your Change” cash register donation program. It said this money will go to the American Red Cross network.
As many retailers do at their cash registers and points of sale where customers pay for merchandise, Maverik gave customers and employees the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. These specific donations raised nearly $414,000 from patrons, while Maverik had offered an initial donation of $50,000, and it has matched the “Round Up” contribution with $300,000.
Here in our state, funds were also contributed through this program. "Nearly $31,000 was raised in customer donations throughout Wyoming stores," a Maverik spokesperson wrote in an email last Thursday to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The company has 31 stores in Wyoming, its spokesperson noted to the WTE on Wednesday.
All of the money raised goes "toward the global Red Cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine," a news release said. "The Red Cross is committed to providing lifesaving aid to those in need, and is currently on the ground (in Ukraine) distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations and providing shelter."
Overall, the American Red Cross reports it has contributed $44.3 million to Ukraine crisis relief efforts. On Wednesday, an American Red Cross spokesperson confirmed that the organization had received in total a donation of $764,000 from Maverik.
Maverik's efforts to help those affected by war in Ukraine come amid other assistance from people in Wyoming, around the country and globally. For instance, in recent days, Gov. Mark Gordon said he appreciated that Wyoming’s law enforcement community was donating used equipment such as ballistic vests, helmets and boots.