The constellations overhead in May are dominated by Leo and Ursa Major.
Leo the Lion is easily picked out by a large backward question mark known as the Sickle. The bright star at the bottom of the sickle is Regulus. Ursa Major the Great Bear is home to the well-known group of stars known as the Big Dipper. The handle of the Big Dipper curves and points to the bright orange star, Arcturus. Arcturus is the bright star in Bootes, which resembles a kite or ice cream cone.
If you continue the curve from the Dipper’s handle past Arcturus, the next bright star you will see is Spica; the brightest star in Virgo. The winter constellation Gemini is also found standing upright over the western horizon. Cassiopeia looks like a “w” on the northern horizon.
To the east of Bootes, there is a small dim “c” of stars known as Corona Borealis and then east of that you’ll find the large but not very bright constellation of Hercules. The Milky Way in May is hugging the horizon from the east to the north ending up on the southwest horizon.
This month also offers us a chance to view an early-morning total lunar eclipse. The Earth casts two shadows that are responsible for all eclipses. The umbra is the darkest and innermost portion of the shadow; the penumbra is the lighter secondary outer shadow around the umbra. Total eclipses of the moon occur when the entire moon passes through the Earth’s umbra and occur when the Earth passes between the sun and the full moon.
Unlike total solar eclipses, which are only visible along a narrow path on the Earth; total lunar eclipses can be viewed from the entire hemisphere wherever the moon is above the horizon. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon passes through the Earth’s umbra shadow. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon only passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow.
A total lunar eclipse does not completely darken the moon, but will turn it a red-orange color. The red-orange color you see during a total lunar eclipse is due to refracted light in the Earth’s atmosphere; the same coloring you see at sunrise and sunset. A partial lunar eclipse will not make the moon reddish, but you will probably notice a darkened portion on the moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse is barely noticeable.
We don’t have eclipses all the time because the moon is tilted 5.1 degrees to the Earth’s orbit, so the moon and sun don’t fall in Earth’s shadow during every new or full moon. The perfect alignment happens roughly every 173 days, which is when the Earth lines up perfectly with the sun and moon and we will see an eclipse somewhere on Earth.
Generally total lunar eclipses lasts for hours with totality lasting up to 90 minutes. The eclipse we will have on the morning of May 26 will only be in totality for 14 minutes. The reason this eclipse is so short is the moon passes just barely inside the northern edge of Earth’s umbral shadow. Because the southern portion of the moon will be closer to the center of the umbra, it might appear darker than the northern portion of the moon.
How dark and reddish a total eclipsed moon looks depends on several things; the deeper the moon passes through the umbra means a darker eclipse. Our atmosphere makes a big difference as well. How much moisture and dust are in our atmosphere also contribute to the darkness and color you’ll see during the eclipse.
Total lunar eclipses require no equipment to see and they are completely safe to look at with your naked eye. Total lunar eclipses are relaxing to watch as you’ll see the the brightness and color of the full moon change as it passes in and out of the Earth’s shadow. You might enjoy using binoculars, but they are not necessary to watch the shadow of the move across the moon. The darkened moon will lie in the northern part of Scorpius the Scorpion, and you should be able to bright out the bright reddish Star Antares to southeast of the moon.
This total lunar eclipse will be visible in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Chile, Argentina and western North America.
The moon will be fairly low on the horizon during total eclipse and set soon after totality has ended, so you’ll need to have a clear view of the western horizon to enjoy this eclipse. Eclipse times for Cheyenne as are follows: the penumbral eclipse begins at 2:47 a.m., partial eclipse begins at 3:44 a.m., total eclipse begins at 5:11 a.m., maximum eclipse (darkest) begins at 5:18 a.m., total eclipse ends at 5:25 a.m. and then the moon sets in partial eclipse at 5:39 a.m.