CHEYENNE – The May 2021 issue of the Cheyenne Economic Indicators report is available at the State of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/.
Within the report is the Cheyenne Economic Health Index, a coincident economic indicator that is designed to provide a current assessment of Laramie County's economy.
Highlights from this month's issue include:
- The Cheyenne Economic Health Index reported an index value of 106.5 in March 2021, slightly higher than the February 2021 value and the March 2020 value.
- The unemployment rate for Laramie County in December was 5.0%, lower than the March 2020 unemployment rate and the statewide March 2021 unemployment rate.
- Total non-farm payroll jobs numbered 46,300 in March, lower than the total a year ago by 1,500 or 3.1%.
- Laramie County's collection of the 4% sales and use tax through the first three months of 2021 (January-March) was up 18.5% compared to the five-year (2016-2020) average over this same time period.
- Housing prices continue to rise, with the median home sales price in Laramie County in March up 4.6% relative to March 2020. This is the 31st month in a row that median home prices have recorded year-over-year increases.