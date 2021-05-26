CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has announced the students selected for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council. It will have five returning and eight new members.
The students selected to serve on the council and the high schools they represent are: David Barker, South; William Barrington, Central; Julianne Beech, Central; Ty Bronder, East; Caitlyn Ganskow, South; Nevaeh Green, home schooled; Alix Johnson, South; Andrew Lance, Central; Zoey Lundin, East; Molly Madsen, East; Cedar Moench, East; Elizabeth Stump, Central; and Madison Thomas, Central.
“All applications received were outstanding, and our selection committee was impressed with the quality of applicants,” Collins said in a news release. “The 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council will be well-represented by the public high schools, as well as the homeschool communities.”
Collins said the teens submitting applications should be commended for their community-minded spirit and their interest in city government.
Positions are open each February through March for students between the ages of 14 and 18 and who will be in grades 9-12 during the coming school year. The 2021-22 term will kick off with teambuilding activities at the Youth Alternatives Ropes Challenge Course in August and will conclude with graduation in May of 2022. Meetings are held at least twice each month, in addition to other activities and events.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is a city program of the Office of Youth Alternatives. For more information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/myc or call Jan Spires, staff adviser, at 307-637-6251.