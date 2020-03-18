CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr will be going live on the city’s Facebook page daily at 6:30 p.m. to provide an update to the community in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The live stream is open to questions from viewers as Orr shares the city’s collaborative efforts with local partners.
Due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, and constant communication with local partners, these live streams will be daily for the time being, according to a news release. The purpose is to share the latest information with our community, and in turn, continue a dialogue with community members during this time.
The city’s Facebook account can be found at www.facebook.com/CityOfCheyenne/.