This bronze statue, titled "Priority Mail," sits at the corner of 21st Street and Capitol Avenue in front of the United States Post Office. Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans Monday to install bronze statues on every street corner along Capitol Avenue, from the former Union Pacific depot to the state Capitol, over the span of the next two years. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Harvey Deselms poses for a photo with a miniature of the statue of Col. E.A. Slack that stands near the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, inside Deselms Fine Art in downtown Cheyenne. Deselms is the 2020 WTE Community Spirit Award winner for his commitment and effort in making Cheyenne a better place to live. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
This bronze statue, titled "Priority Mail," sits at the corner of 21st Street and Capitol Avenue in front of the United States Post Office. Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans Monday to install bronze statues on every street corner along Capitol Avenue, from the former Union Pacific depot to the state Capitol, over the span of the next two years. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Mayor Patrick Collins
Harvey Deselms poses for a photo with a miniature of the statue of Col. E.A. Slack that stands near the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, inside Deselms Fine Art in downtown Cheyenne. Deselms is the 2020 WTE Community Spirit Award winner for his commitment and effort in making Cheyenne a better place to live. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins announced plans Monday to install bronze statues on every street corner along Capitol Avenue, from the former Union Pacific depot to the state Capitol, over the span of the next two years.
The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project was originally conceived by Harvey Deselms, a local art gallery owner and curator of The Bronze Project almost 10 years ago. But the project was continuously stalled until Collins helped to push it through.
“You know, as I've traveled to different communities with my family, I've always marveled at the public art that you see there,” Collins said during a news conference at the corner of 21st Street and Capitol Avenue. “And I've always wondered and told my family, ‘Gosh, I wish Cheyenne had this.’
“But I keep thinking, why can't we do it? Why can't Cheyenne have a bronze on every block, from our beautiful historic depot all the way down to our fully restored Capitol building?"
The statues are designed with the intention of honoring the people, history and heritage of Cheyenne. For instance, a bronze statue of an angel will sit on the corner near St. Mary's Cathedral. Another of a boy on his tricycle is slated for the corner of 19th Street by the Masonic Temple, which operates a children’s audiology clinic.
Funded by private donors, each piece will be presented on a stone podium, similar to two bronze statues already installed at the corners of 21st and Capitol and 18th and Capitol. As the plans stand, the goal is to have a statue on all four corners of each intersection, amounting to 28 statues in total.
"Our goal is to try to create a visual corridor to tell a story, a narrative that resonates not only with the citizens of Cheyenne and the rest of the state, but also with visitors as they move up and down the Capitol Avenue promenade, to experience and enjoy,” Nathaniel Trelease, local entrepreneur, investor and chairman of the Bronze Project, said.
Another main goal of the project is to create a “pride of place” that draws visitors into Cheyenne’s culture, Deselms said.
“This is going to be a ‘pride of place’ that can slow people down,” Deselms said. “If they start at the depot or start at the Capitol and go ‘Oh, look at that bronze,' 'Oh, look at that one,’ then pretty soon they have lunch, and they say ‘Hey, let’s have a drink,’ and then they decide to spend the night and see what else is in this town.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.