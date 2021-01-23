CHEYENNE – Physical fitness and wellbeing have always been a necessity and requirement for Cheyenne Fire Rescue firefighters, according to a news release.
After meeting with members of the city’s fire department, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday that the public may see an increase of firefighters at local gyms in the absence of an in-house gym facility.
While at a public gym, CFR members remain on duty and available to respond to calls as received. CFR members will also continue to abide by statewide health orders while in a public gym facility.