CHEYENNE – At his first public appearance since being sworn in Monday, Mayor Patrick Collins shared his priorities for the next four years with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at their luncheon Friday.
Collins’ priorities include: diversifying the city’s revenue stream, becoming more business friendly and working with the City Council on a budget that aligns with their goals.
Collins brings a significant amount of experience working with small businesses to the mayor’s office, being the long-time owner of the Bicycle Station on Dell Range Boulevard, and he said he hopes to change the development philosophy at city hall to be more customer-focused, just like a small business.
Anticipating more cuts to the city’s direct distribution from the state, Collins said becoming business friendly will be absolutely vital for the city’s economic well-being going forward.
“The only way that we’re going to be able to grow our budget is to grow our economy,” Collins said.
With the state’s economy struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower coal prices, and the decline in oil and gas activity due to the pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war, he said Cheyenne has seen a drop of about $5 million in its budget during the last five or six years. And, as Collins mentioned during the luncheon, the city needs revenue to complete a number of important projects, like updating old fire stations, building new ones where needed, and staffing and equipping those fire stations into the future.
To help bridge that funding gap, Collins said it will take a lot of work and collaboration with the city’s economic development agencies – Cheyenne LEADS, the Chamber, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority – as well as some changes to the city’s Unified Development Code.
And with Chief Economic Development Officer Brendan Ames departing from his position to join the staff of new U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Collins said, “I’m going to work to empower his successor to help us cut through red tape and get projects done in a timely manner.”
On the path to finding those solutions, Collins also pledged to rebuild the relationship between the mayor and the City Council. He said one of his top priorities in his first 100 days in office is to hold a goal-setting session with the council, which hasn’t occurred in recent years.
“The City Council is not going to learn about important decisions by reading them in the newspaper or seeing them on TV. We’ll be transparent in our dealings, and we’ll make sure that we get the people’s business done,” Collins said.
Goal-setting will be valuable this year, as the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax collections will be completed and another sixth-penny ballot must be prepared for voters. Once the governing body is all on the same page with priorities, Collins said they can also go back through the budget to ensure it aligns with the goals that were set.
“Show me your budget; I’ll know what you value. And so in the next 100 days, we’re going to start to put together a budget, and we’re going to show you what we value,” Collins said.
As for what he values, Collins reinforced his dedication to upholding the ideals of The Equality State, saying he’ll do what he can to increase accessibility around town for people who are aging and for people with disabilities. By working with AARP and the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, Collins said he hopes to retain a focus on increasing accessibility.
“My administration is going to fight discrimination where we find it and strive to govern with fairness and the best intentions to serve all citizens of Cheyenne,” Collins said.