CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins will be the guest speaker at the next monthly Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly luncheon on Friday, Feb. 4.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolway. Collins will discuss the political landscape in Cheyenne and his goals for the city of Cheyenne moving forward.
Since 1991, Collins has owned and operated the Bicycle Station on Dell Range Boulevard, where he put his roots down in the small business community. From there, Collins went on to serve on boards for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming, on top of his involvement with the Cheyenne Greenway, Cheyenne Soccer Association and Leadership Cheyenne, where he received the National Distinguished Leadership Award in 1999. Collins found a calling in civil service and was elected to the Cheyenne City Council in 2000. He was sworn in as Cheyenne's mayor on Jan. 4, 2021.
“It was a year ago I spoke at the Chamber luncheon as a newly sworn-in mayor. Man, time sure does fly by," Collins said in a news release. "I’m proud of the work we accomplished in 2021. Looking at the year ahead, there’s plenty of goals the city has its aim on. I look forward to sharing the direction of our municipal government with our valued business stakeholders.”