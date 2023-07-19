Gateway-transmission-June-23-2022-DBleizeffer.jpg

A tower, pictured June 23, 2022, supports high-voltage transmission lines as part of PacifiCorp's new Gateway West transmission project in Carbon County. Construction will soon begin on the TransWest Express transmission project nearby to carry Wyoming wind energy to the Southwest.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

A historic rate increase proposal could make it difficult for some of Rocky Mountain Power’s 150,000 customers in Wyoming to afford their electric bills as temperatures rise and fall to dangerous levels.

The utility – Wyoming’s largest monopolistic electricity provider – says extreme weather’s impact on power demand and fossil fuel commodity markets are mostly to blame for two rate increases that would add up to more than a 29% hike.

