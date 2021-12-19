CHEYENNE – Almost a year after Cheyenne’s new mayor, Patrick Collins, was sworn into office, city officials reflected this past week on what they considered one of the most successful steps into a new administration.
Collins was joined by the newest addition to the City Council, Michelle Aldrich, and re-elected former member Richard Johnson. The elected officials came together to work through a budget crisis, an ongoing pandemic and the latest closing of the city’s Municipal Building.
But one thing was clear throughout the year, according to council members: the freshly elected mayor brought perspective, communication and initiative some said they had never seen before.
“It’s a night-and-day change between Mayor Collins and the previous mayor,” said three-term City Council member Bryan Cook.
Collins grew up in Cheyenne and started his own business, the Bicycle Station, almost three decades ago. After setting the foundation in a welcoming business environment, he joined the City Council in 2000, serving three four-year terms and elected as council president four times.
He said when he left the council eight years ago, he never imagined he would run for public office again. But after seeing problems related to communication and cultivating respectful relationships within the council, he felt as though he needed to become a leader for Cheyenne.
“I just felt like I could do a better job, and I would try to at least bring some calmness to that process so we could move forward as a community,” Collins explained.
One of the ways he provided guidance is by scheduling a goal-setting session at the start of the year, which many said set the course for success and had never been done before. Cook said transparency during the session helped council members feel engaged and gather a feel for the new administration.
Next month, there will be another similar meeting to set out goals for 2022, but council members said they were proud of how nearly all their ambitions were met these past 11 months.
“Everybody wants to see our city do well,” said Aldrich. “They’re passionate and engaged, and really committed to doing a good job on City Council. So, even though we may disagree on methodologies or strategies, at the end of the day, we’re on the same team. And I think that’s unique for this council, as compared to the previous council.”
Aldrich said balancing the budget in January, beginning to address the condition of city streets, completing the 17th Street lighting project, spurring economic development with the Urban Renewal Authority district, as well as experiencing great success in the sixth-penny sales tax election were all priorities checked off the list for completion.
She was joined by other council members in celebration of their first year together. A consistent point of pride was the achievement in the recent election.
“We’ve never had the success that we did this time,” council member Pete Laybourn said. “There was one item that wasn’t successful, but that really showed me that the people of Cheyenne and Laramie County believed in what we were doing and wanted us to continue doing it. There’ll be a lot of good that is going to come out of that.”
Of the 14 proposals presented to the public, 13 passed. This was one of the most historically successful elections for the sixth-penny ballot in Laramie County, and within the next five years, almost $128 million will be spent on projects to benefit residents. Some of those include a new Laramie County Senior Activity Center, expansion and upkeep of the Cheyenne Greenway system and multiple public safety investments.
“I would say if, six months ago, you would ask me if we would pass 13 of the 14 propositions on the sixth-penny ballot, I would have told you that probably wasn’t going to happen,” said Cook.
He said he was proud of how well the city partnered with the county and the smaller municipalities to get information out to the voters.
Transparency between the local government and the community was another significant goal, and City Council President Jeff White said he believes this has been accomplished by the large number of work sessions held this year. The meetings are often held Fridays, and any member of the public can log into Zoom or watch on Facebook Live to receive updates on important issues.
“We’ve held more work sessions in a single year than any other governing body in history,” said White. “So, I think the level of transparency has greatly increased.”
He also applauded the mayor for his weekly newspaper column “Mayor’s Minute,” because he said it is a level of communication never seen before. He said citizens are seeing the exact same information the City Council members are receiving each week, and he feels as though the connection has been positive.
Collins said this was his intention when he came into office, and he shed light on a few of his other favorite accomplishments throughout the year.
He said he was exceptionally proud of appointing Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief John Kopper and swearing in Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco, annexing properties for the Bison Business Park and Microsoft data center, taking on animal control, installing the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, and making city government events virtual and easily accessible throughout the pandemic.
“The more people that can be a part of the government,” he said, “the better government is.”
But with success also comes challenges City Council members said they had to overcome.
Laybourn said it felt as though uncertainty played a large role in causing worry. The pandemic, labor shortages, difficulties recruiting new employees and funding concerns were all difficult to navigate.
He and other council members also said the recent death of 13-year-old Makaili James Evans in a traffic accident on his way to school was a dark moment for the community. He considered it a tragic spotlight on traffic issues in Cheyenne, and advocated to fill the position of the city traffic engineer to begin evaluations for crosswalks, speed tables and more.
“We need a real analysis and understanding of our traffic problems and public safety in that regard,” Laybourn said.
Aldrich also said managing the tense environment in the county due to the pandemic, mask mandates and school policies has been a test. She said it was difficult to watch some of the issues that have arisen and the divisiveness it has caused.
“Because that’s not who we are as a community,” she said. “I don’t believe that we’re a community that needs to have police escorts for our school board members in and out of their meetings. You know, I think we’re a community that is caring and is civil, and can have civil discourse. But sometimes our behavior didn’t necessarily reflect that this year as a community.”
Moving forward, the mayor and council have many ideas for what they want to expand on in next month’s goal-setting session. From addressing flooding issues across the city to encouraging development, the list is extensive.
Budgeting will play a large role, as the city is set to receive millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to address short-term and long-term impacts of the pandemic. Last month, department heads from throughout the local government came forward to present their proposals for use of the federal dollars.
Collins also wants to reaffirm the unity he has felt on the council during his first year as mayor, and move to the next phase of his term with great success.
“In city government, you’re never done,” said Laybourn. “And you’re always building on what was accomplished in the past.”