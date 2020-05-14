CHEYENNE – On Facebook and Twitter, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr announced Thursday evening that she filed for reelection to a second four-year term as the capital city’s top elected leader.
Orr was elected as Cheyenne’s first female mayor in 2016, focusing on economic development and “fighting the blight,” infrastructure and innovation over her four-year term.
In a Facebook post, Orr wrote, “I’m extremely proud of the team I have built at city hall, and I firmly believe now more than ever, continuity in leadership is critical for the city of Cheyenne to come out of this crisis stronger than ever.”
During her 2019 State of the City address, Orr said her theme for the year was Together2020, citing the importance of communication and collaboration. With the current situation surrounding coronavirus, Orr wrote, “none of us could have envisioned how critically important and true that would be.”
Orr wrote that currently, her attention remains “laser focused” on reopening the economy in a “safe and measured way,” as Laramie County’s businesses prepare to adapt to a new normal. The county’s current phased plan takes a data-driven approach to prevent a second wave of the virus.
Orr wrote, “Like you, I look forward to better days ahead. We remain Together2020.”
The official filing period for mayoral candidates ends May 29, and so far Orr and Bicycle Station owner Patrick Collins are the two candidates in the race.
Wyoming’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 18, and the general election will take place Nov. 3.