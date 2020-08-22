CHEYENNE – A new group of students has been selected to serve on the Mayor’s Youth Council, where they’ll immerse themselves in civic life in Cheyenne and learn all the ins and outs of how a city functions.
The following are the students selected to serve on the council and the high schools they represent:
• Kaylee Ashley, home-schooled
• David Barker, South
• Ty Bronder, South
• Garrison Cook, East
• Ashen Doty, South
• Makiya Green, home-schooled
• Nevaeh Green, home-schooled
• Emily Lucero, Central
• Zoey Lundin, East
• Elizabeth Stump, Central
“All applications received were of high caliber, and our selection committee was impressed with the quality of applicants,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release. “The 2020-21 Mayor’s Youth Council will be well-represented by the public high schools and home-school communities.”
Orr said all teens submitting applications should be commended for their community-minded spirit and their interest in city government.
Positions are open each February for students between the ages of 14-18 and who will be in grades 9-12 during the coming school year. The 2020-21 term has kicked off with teambuilding activities and will conclude in May 2021. Meetings are held at least twice each month, in addition to other activities and events.
“Serving on the Mayor’s Youth Council is a terrific introduction to civic trusteeship, and we look forward to working with the new and returning members,” Orr added.