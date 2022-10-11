Mayor Collins

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins signs the new anti-bias ordinance March 18 at the Historic Depot in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins responded Monday night to Laramie County residents who voiced concerns related to the city’s plan to annex county pockets in the coming months.

The goal was announced at the beginning of 2022 as a priority for the Cheyenne City Council, and officials have spent the past year preparing. They ensured the city-initiated annexations will not include fees for these residents, or trigger them personally paying for public improvements such as streets, curbs and gutters, and they will be allowed to continue nonconforming land uses.

