...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Mayor’s Youth Council and DDA sponsor downtown scavenger hunt in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – The 2022-23 Mayor’s Youth Council and the Downtown Development Authority will host the Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cheyenne.
The Downtown Scavenger Hunt is a free event open to the public. Children under 16 are to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This event will support local businesses through public participation. The community is encouraged to solve the clues written by the Mayor’s Youth Council and local businesses describing downtown enterprises. Each clue will lead participants on a hunt to 12 downtown locations.
Participants are invited to stop by the Cheyenne Depot lobby at 11 a.m. Saturday to begin the scavenger hunt and pick up clue cards. As each clue is solved, participants must visit each location and have each business mark off the clue that corresponds to their company. To be eligible for a prize, the clue card must be completed by having all 12 business stamps.
Upon completion of the clue card, the card must be returned to the Mayor’s Youth Council at the Cheyenne Depot lobby. Prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 20 individuals or groups who return their completed cards to the Mayor’s Youth Council staff. The first-place prize is an $80 gift card to Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House; second-place prize is a $30 gift card to Bella Fuoco; third place is a $20 gift card to Ruby Juice, and fourth-20th place will each receive $5-$20 gift cards to various downtown businesses.
All clues lead to a business within the DDA district lines. The DDA district is bounded by House Avenue to the east, Snyder Avenue to the west, 22nd Street to the north and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct bounded by Central Avenue to the east, Capitol Avenue to the west, Deming Drive to the south and West 11th Street to the north. No purchase is required at any of the participating businesses.