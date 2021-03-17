CHEYENNE – From March 27-April 3, the Mayor’s Youth Council, in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority, will host “The Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt” in downtown Cheyenne.
This is a free event that is open to the public, although children under 13 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants may enter the scavenger hunt as an individual, couple or a group, such as a family or group of friends. The event is a vehicle to support and learn more about local businesses through public participation.
To play, participants are encouraged to solve clues that describe five local businesses and lead participants on a hunt for these five downtown businesses. Solve the first clue – “round sweets wrapped in pink down South” – to begin the scavenger hunt. Once there, participants can pick up a clue card from this business and continue the scavenger hunt by solving the rest of the clues.
As each clue is solved, participants must have the business mark off the corresponding clue. After all five clues have been solved, and participants have visited each location and had the businesses mark their card, the completed clue card can be returned to the final business location.
All clues lead to a business within the DDA district, bound by: House Avenue on the east; Snyder Avenue on the west; 22nd Street on the north; and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south, along with a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct bound by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north. A map of the DDA district can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/DDA.
Prizes will be awarded to the first 20 individuals, couples or groups who return their completed clue cards before the close of business April 3. Prizes are provided by the DDA.
For more information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/myc.