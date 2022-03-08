...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a localized band of 8
to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. The
heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is in the middle of this photograph, which was captured via a screenshot March 8, 2022, of the Mayor’s Youth Council website. This picture is of the 2020-21 council.
CHEYENNE – Applications for the Mayor’s Youth Council are due April 29 at 4 p.m. from any interested high school students who live in Cheyenne, the city has announced.
MYC is a group of "community-minded teenagers who are interested in learning more about city government, civic trusteeship and community leadership," according to a Tuesday news release. The upcoming term starts this August and ends in May 2023.
Those selected can work "one on one" with city officials, including potentially with Mayor Patrick Collins, Cheyenne said.
The council "is civic training at its best and serving on the MYC will give you new tools and experiences," Collins wrote to applicants Monday. "As you complete your application, please reflect on the commitment you will make, if appointed."
Begun in 2002, the council "was created to increase awareness and involvement of Cheyenne’s youth in city government and in the community at large. Members receive hands-on experience," according to a fact sheet. There can be up to 14 members, and members can be re-appointed to serve for additional school years.
There are typically two meetings a month, with an estimated time commitment of four to five hours monthly. The Mayor’s Youth Council Selection Committee will review applications and interview selected candidates. Those who are invited to join the council will be informed by May 31.
Applications are online at www.cheyennecity.org/myc and can be picked up from career-counselor offices at public junior and senior high schools. For additional information, contact MYC Staff Advisor Devyan Paiz at 307-637-6480 or dpaiz@cheyennecity.org.