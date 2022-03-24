CHEYENNE – The 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Council, in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority, will host the Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in downtown Cheyenne.
This is a free event that is open to the public. Children under 16 are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
On Saturday, participants are invited to stop by the Cheyenne Depot lobby at 10 a.m. to begin the scavenger hunt by picking up clue cards from Mayor’s Youth Council representatives. As each clue is solved, participants must visit each location and have each business mark off the clue that corresponds to their business.
To be eligible for a prize, the clue card must be completed by having all six businesses stamp. Upon completion of the clue card, the card should be returned to the depot lobby. Prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 20 individuals or groups who return their completed card. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card to the Rib and Chop House, second place prize is a $50 gift card to 307 Roots, third place is a $25 gift card to Flippers, and fourth through 20th place will each receive a $5 gift card to various downtown businesses.
All clues lead to a business within the DDA district lines. The DDA district is bound by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bound by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north.
For a map of the DDA district, visit www.cheyennecity.org/dda. No purchase is required at any of the participating businesses.