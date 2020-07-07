CHEYENNE – Nearly every member of the Cheyenne City Council has endorsed a resolution asking Mayor Marian Orr to reconsider her decision to cancel this year’s Fridays on the Plaza events due to COVID-19 concerns, but the concert series remains unlikely to happen this summer.
Orr decided to cancel the events June 24, in consultation with the city’s Community Recreation and Events staff, largely due to her concerns about the city’s ability to fully enforce social distancing and limitations on crowd sizes.
But the cancellation has drawn criticism from several City Council members, who say they were completely left out of discussions. During the council’s Public Services Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, council members advanced a resolution asking the mayor to reconsider her decision to cancel the events at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
“We were not contacted, we were not asked, (and) there was no discussion,” Councilman Scott Roybal said during the meeting. “I read about it in the paper. I didn’t get anything.”
The resolution has been sponsored by all but one member – Ward 1 Councilman Pete Laybourn – and it could be discussed during the council’s next meeting July 13.
Orr, reached after Tuesday’s meeting, stood by her decision to cancel the summer events.
Though the city had previously developed a plan for Fridays on the Plaza that met local and state health requirements, the mayor said she felt morally obligated to cancel after her staff raised concerns and the county saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases in mid-June.
“Tough decisions need to be made, and they need to be done quickly, because the performers need to know if we’re going to hold a contract with them,” Orr said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to really hem and haw about it.”
She added if Laramie County’s case numbers decline, the city may look at organizing something in the fall.
Yet most on the council were still frustrated by the process so far. During the meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Dicky Shanor said he supports the resolution not only to bring the event back, “but just to send a message that this is not a time for politicians to be acting arbitrarily in restricting private industry.”
“We have to trust in our health experts in our community to set reasonable guidelines to keep us reasonably safe during this pandemic,” Shanor said. “But what we need to avoid, as politicians and elected people, is taking action that restricts commerce further than what those epidemiological recommendations necessitate.”
Beyond its request for the cancellation to be reconsidered, the resolution also includes a more conceptual point, stating “the Governing Body of the City of Cheyenne hopes that future decisions will be made in concert with local and state health officials and members of the Governing Body.”
Orr acknowledged the situation was unfortunate, but added the ongoing pandemic had forced some tough calls.
“I hope they understand that sometimes we just have to make a decision and move on, and we all need to move on together,” she said.