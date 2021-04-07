CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins will throw the ceremonial first pitch on opening day for Cheyenne Post 6 baseball team on Friday at Powers Field, located at 4698 Windmill Road.
Pregame festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the game between Cheyenne Post 6 and Windsor (Colo.) set for 6 p.m. A ribbon cutting for the newly installed turf at Powers Field will precede the ceremonial first pitches.
Joining Mayor Collins in first pitch duties is 90th Operations Support Squadron Commander Lt. Colonel Michael Suden.
Last week, the 90th OSS was awarded the prestigious Omaha Trophy for displaying diligence and capabilities in the realm of strategic deterrence by the U.S. Strategic Command.
Cheyenne’s Post 6 has won 33 Wyoming State AA Titles, including 17 state titles in the last 20 years. Post 6 is currently coming off a 2020 Wyoming State AA Title season.