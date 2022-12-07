...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Mayor's Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit
CHEYENNE – The Mayor's Youth Council, in conjunction with the Paul Smith Children's Village, will host holiday crafts and a special Santa Claus visit at the Paul Smith Children's Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
This event will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Parents and children are invited to have their picture taken with Santa, and to join youth council members as they decorate stockings, make candy cane reindeer and go on an elf scavenger hunt. All materials will be provided, and this event is free for all.
The Mayor's Youth Council is comprised of high school-age students. The council's purpose is to increase the involvement of Cheyenne's youth in city government and the community. Members gain hands-on experience by meeting with the mayor, attending City Council meetings, planning projects and learning about municipal government.
The council is also a derivative program of the city’s Office of Youth Alternatives. The mission of Youth Alternatives is to intervene in the lives of young people at the impressionable stage in their emotional growth and development, where positive behaviors are more easily formed.
For more information about the holiday event or the Mayor's Youth Council, call Devyan Paiz at 307-637-6483.