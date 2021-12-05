CHEYENNE – Following a closed hearing in Laramie County District Court protested by the district attorney because of her office’s exclusion, the defendant in the case has requested alternate counsel for his sentencing proceedings.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove filed a motion Nov. 16 challenging Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers’s setting of an “in camera,” or closed, hearing on Nov. 12 that excluded her office. The closed hearing included the defendant in the case, Frank John McHenry; his attorney, Cody Jerabek; Rogers; Rogers’s court reporter and jail staff. Rogers denied the motion Nov. 18.
Though it was unclear exactly what took place during the closed hearing, as the transcript was ordered sealed by Rogers, jail calls between McHenry and family members indicated the judge suggested that McHenry withdraw his plea, and that McHenry believed the hearing had stemmed from a conflict between Rogers and Jerabek.
McHenry allegedly told his mother that, if he withdrew his plea, the judge said she would appoint him new counsel from the Office of the State Public Defender, and offered to transfer his case to another judge.
In a Nov. 18 letter to Rogers’ chambers, Jerabek notified the judge that McHenry had requested a public defender be appointed “as outside counsel to advise him on a temporary basis regarding his case and plea,” according to court documents. Jerabek wrote that public defender Brandon Booth was willing to accept the appointment.
A hearing was set Nov. 22 to address McHenry’s request, but as of Friday morning, it was unclear whether Booth or any other public defender had replaced Jerabek as McHenry’s counsel.
McHenry had apparently indicated his intentions previously, but the court requested that he “take additional time to make his decision” and then write a letter to the court.
In a motion to continue sentencing, also filed Nov. 18, Jerabek wrote that during the closed hearing, McHenry “was advised directly by the court about certain rights and potential avenues that he could pursue given the court’s position on his representation.” Jerabek said it was his understanding that McHenry had written a letter to the court, but Jerabek had not seen or read the letter.
In an order filed Nov. 19, Rogers reset McHenry’s sentencing for 9 a.m. Dec. 10.
McHenry pleaded no contest in August to voluntary manslaughter, attempted voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and four counts of interference with a peace officer with injury as part of a plea agreement.
The charges stemmed from a May 2018 incident, in which McHenry shot and killed Joseph Steven Tortolito, 61, of Cheyenne, and shot and injured a woman.