CHEYENNE – Nearly four years after he shot two people, killing one, a local man was sentenced Wednesday in Laramie County District Court.
District Judge Thomas Campbell gave Frank John McHenry 14 to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing Joseph Steven Tortolito, 61, of Cheyenne, and shooting and injuring a woman in May 2018, along with other felonies.
An order from Campbell indicated McHenry appeared “pro se” at his sentencing, meaning he represented himself during the hearing. Up until the sentencing, McHenry had been represented by Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek.
In an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after the sentencing, Jerabek said he was prepared to proceed, but that McHenry decided “immediately” before the hearing to represent himself. Jerabek said he sat behind McHenry in the courtroom with Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano.
McHenry pleaded no contest in August to voluntary manslaughter, attempted voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and four counts of interference with a peace officer with injury as part of a plea agreement.
The state, represented in the case by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, and McHenry had agreed to argue for a maximum sentence of 14 to 20 years in prison, according to a plea agreement filed Aug. 17.
“I am pleased that the judge determined that the plea agreement that we had previously negotiated was appropriate,” Jerabek told the WTE.
Campbell also ordered McHenry to pay $5,790.75 in restitution. He was given credit for the 1,448 days – close to four years – he spent in the Laramie County jail awaiting disposition, Manlove told the WTE.
The female victim in the case, along with her two sons, gave victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing, as did Tortolito’s sister, Manlove said.
Manlove declined to comment on McHenry’s sentence itself.
Sentencing
The sentencing came after months of controversy.
In November, Manlove challenged Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers’ setting of a closed hearing in the case she said had excluded her office. Rogers denied Manlove’s motion, providing no explanation for the decision in her order.
Later that month, the district attorney filed a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court asking the court to require Rogers to turn over a transcript of the closed Nov. 12 hearing.
In her response to the filing, Rogers said no one from Manlove’s office responded to an email exchange scheduling the closed hearing in the four days before it took place. Copies of the email exchange included in court records show the emails were sent to Manlove’s address.
“Neither Manlove nor any other attorney in her office appeared or attempted to participate in the hearing,” the judge wrote. It was unclear whether Manlove’s office would have been allowed to participate had it attempted to do so.
Manlove’s petition was ultimately dismissed in January by Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox.
Jail calls between McHenry and family members indicated the judge suggested that McHenry withdraw his plea, and that McHenry believed the hearing had stemmed from a conflict between Rogers and Jerabek.
McHenry allegedly told his mother that, if he withdrew his plea, the judge said she would appoint him new counsel from the Office of the State Public Defender, and offered to transfer his case to another judge.
In her response to Manlove’s petition to the Supreme Court, Rogers explained, at least in part, her reasoning for recommending McHenry appoint alternate counsel.
“Long before the events Manlove objects to, Judge Rogers had observed several concerning incidents involving Mr. Cody Jerabek, McHenry’s defense counsel,” she wrote. “Most notably, Mr. Jerabek had failed to address McHenry’s earlier plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness, as the court had ordered. Following a show cause hearing, Rogers found Mr. Jerabek in contempt and formally reprimanded him for this failure to adhere to the court’s orders.”
In a Nov. 18 letter to Rogers’ chambers, Jerabek notified the judge that McHenry had requested a public defender be appointed “as outside counsel to advise him on a temporary basis regarding his case and plea,” according to court documents. Jerabek wrote that public defender Brandon Booth was willing to accept the appointment.
Lawyers
A hearing was set Nov. 22 to address McHenry’s request, but Jerabek continued to represent McHenry through April.
On March 29, Rogers assigned the case to Campbell, according to court documents: “The ends of justice would be best served” by the reassignment.
In a Feb. 9 filing by Jerabek, McHenry asked to withdraw his no-contest plea and have his case set for jury trial. Campbell denied the motion April 14, saying Jerabek and McHenry failed to demonstrate appropriate justification for the request.
McHenry at several instances “reaffirmed his confidence in and desire to be represented” by Jerabek, despite informal meetings with public defenders, Campbell wrote in his April 14 order.
Campbell also wrote in the order that, following a review of the file and review of relevant transcripts, it was his impression that “suspicions or feelings that a judge was somehow ‘signaling’ a problem with the defendant, his plea agreement or even his representation are not supported anywhere in this record.”
A fair reading, Campbell wrote, would be that Rogers “was taking what she viewed as appropriate action to protect, or at least ensure the defendant’s rights were being honored.”
The crime
On May 11, 2018, deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of South Greeley Highway after a man reported that his daughter had been shot in the hip. During a search of the area, a detective discovered the body of Joseph Steven Tortolito, 61, of Cheyenne hidden under several pallets.
Shortly after Tortolito’s body was found, a SWAT team made up of officers from the sheriff’s office and the Cheyenne Police Department saw a man, later identified as McHenry, running in and out of a nearby home holding a firearm, according to a later probable cause affidavit. McHenry rummaged through two vehicles before getting into a third and starting it, backing it down the driveway until he was stopped by the SWAT team, where he surrendered without incident.
McHenry was later found to have broken into two homes while armed, having taken a gun.
While being interviewed by law enforcement, McHenry was not cooperative, and at one point attempted to leave the interview room through the ceiling, according to the affidavit. He later injured a detective with a 3-foot piece of metal air duct.
After deputies attempted to restrain him, including with a Taser, McHenry tried to bite and kick them several times.
A pathologist confirmed during an autopsy on May 12, 2018, that Tortolito had died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was declared a homicide. The Wyoming State Crime Laboratory later found McHenry’s DNA on some of Tortolito’s clothing and several parts of the rifle, the affidavit said.
McHenry originally faced first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.
Jerabek said at the time of McHenry’s plea that his client would enter no-contest pleas because McHenry was under the influence of methamphetamine.
The state dismissed an additional charge of misdemeanor property destruction at the time of McHenry’s plea.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story's headline said "McHenry gets 14-20 years in prison for murder, other crimes." McHenry pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, not murder. The WTE regrets the error.