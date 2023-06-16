.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms may lead to
localized flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
CHEYENNE – Craig McOmie was named 2022 Public Servant of the Year on June 5 for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
McOmie is the agency’s Natural Resources Program supervisor for the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division and has been with the DEQ for 17 years.
According to Suzanne Engels, SHWD’s administrator, McOmie wears many hats in his role. He manages the Cease & Transfer Program, Landfill Remediation Program, beneficial use determinations, the state guarantee trust account, and is also the state recycling coordinator.
DEQ Director Todd Parfitt said in a news release, “Craig’s service and dedication to the agency and to the regulated community has been exceptional. This award is a recognition of Craig’s tremendous commitment to the agency and the State of Wyoming."
Each year, Parfitt and his seven division administrators host an employee recognition reception to recognize the exemplary efforts of each division’s Public Servant of the Year nominees and to thank long-term employees for their years of service.
McOmie is honored as the 2022 Public Servant of the Year, where the nominees are recognized for the high level of work they maintained throughout the previous calendar year.