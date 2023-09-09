CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities will host Ann Clement as guest speaker at the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clement will be speaking on issues affecting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

