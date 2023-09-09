CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities will host Ann Clement as guest speaker at the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clement will be speaking on issues affecting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear late in life. Estimates vary, but experts suggest that more than 6 million Americans, most of them 65 or older, may have Alzheimer’s.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association serves Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their caregivers and the public.
Clement has been with the Alzheimer’s Association for a year and a half and currently serves as the director of programs. In that capacity, she has hosted education and risk reduction programs across the state to help raise awareness of the changes associated with cognitive decline and highlight resources available to those who need help. She has worked with community members from law enforcement and first responders to public health nurses and home care staff to support them in the services they provide for their community. Alzheimer's Association programs are always offered free of charge and can be scheduled for either in person or virtual meetings through Ann at aclement@alz.org or 307-201-9596.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is located at 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 101 in Cheyenne. The phone number is 307-316-2892.
The meeting will take place in City Council Meeting Room #104 in the Municipal Building, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave. It is open to the public via Zoom or in person.
For more information on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, email them at askmcpdcheyenne@gmail.com, visit cheyennecity.org and access Boards/Commissions, or call the Mayor’s Office at 307-637-6300.
