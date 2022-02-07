...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
MCPD to host blind woman using cutting-edge technology to see
CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities will host Sandy Olsen Mortvedt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday during a public meeting held on Zoom.
A retired Evangelical Lutheran Church in America deacon and professional musician, Mortvedt is a blind women who has had two double eye transplants due to a rare eye disease called Keratoconus. The disease is a progressive eye disease that causes a thinning of the clear front surface of the eye, resulting in a cone shaped cornea, which causes blindness.
Mortvedt was born with a condition called Explosive Suprachordial Hemorage, and has had two complete eye transplants, called Keratoconus Cornea Halos Cone Transplant. However, her left eye transplant has now failed, but she has some vision in her right eye, which allows her to play both the piano and guitar professionally.
Patti Riesland, chairwoman for the MCPD, was sponsored by AARP to attend a conference several years ago in Houston, where she was exposed to new technology for people with severe vision loss, low vision and blindness. Suffering from low vision herself, Riesland was particularly interested in MyEye2, a new technology for people with low vision and blindness. She brought the information on MyEye2 to the MCPD and AARP.
Riesland informed Mortvedt about MyEye2, which is now available at the University of Wyoming through the Wyoming Assistive Technology Resource Program. Mortvedt contacted WATR and has been using MyEye2 via its loan program to test it.
Mortvedt will speak on the impact that the adaptive technology has had on her life, renewed accessibility, professional career and independence. The meeting is open to the public. To attend, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86445548521.