CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities will host Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave.

The meeting is open to the public via Zoom or in person with social distancing and masks recommended.

Lee will provide information on the requirements for identification in order to vote on the upcoming sixth-penny sales tax election. She will also be advising all people, but particularly people with disabilities, to create a plan in order to vote in a safe and timely manner, which will support their needs as a person with disabilities or mobility issues.

For more information on the upcoming sixth-penny sales tax election, visit www.cheyennecity.org/sixthpenny or elections.laramiecountyclerk.com.

To attend the Zoom meeting, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86445548521.

