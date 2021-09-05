...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
MCPD to host county clerk on sixth-penny election Sept. 8
CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities will host Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
The meeting is open to the public via Zoom or in person with social distancing and masks recommended.
Lee will provide information on the requirements for identification in order to vote on the upcoming sixth-penny sales tax election. She will also be advising all people, but particularly people with disabilities, to create a plan in order to vote in a safe and timely manner, which will support their needs as a person with disabilities or mobility issues.