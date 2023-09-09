LARAMIE – Meals of Hope Wyoming is proud to announce that it will pack its 100,000th meal during a special event on Sept. 18 in Cheyenne.

This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the Edington Family Enrichment Foundation and the GFWC Women's Clubs from Cheyenne and Laramie, which have sponsored this event.

