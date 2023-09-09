LARAMIE – Meals of Hope Wyoming is proud to announce that it will pack its 100,000th meal during a special event on Sept. 18 in Cheyenne.
This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the Edington Family Enrichment Foundation and the GFWC Women's Clubs from Cheyenne and Laramie, which have sponsored this event.
The issue of food insecurity has plagued communities across the nation, and Wyoming is no exception. In an effort to combat hunger and provide vital support to those in need, Meals of Hope has been organizing packing events throughout the state, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. Leading the charge as the Meals of Hope Packing Partner for Wyoming is Lynn Montoya, who has been instrumental in organizing numerous successful packing events.
The Sept. 18 event is a testament to the collective efforts of various sponsors, including businesses, service organizations, faith groups, and youth activity groups.
Their invaluable contributions have allowed Meals of Hope to make a real and lasting impact in the lives of those suffering from food insecurity. By working together, these organizations are not only providing sustenance but also instilling hope and creating a brighter future for the community.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable achievement of packing our 100,000th meal in Wyoming," Montoya said in a news release. "Our mission to alleviate hunger and support families in need has been made possible through the tremendous support we have received from our sponsors and volunteers. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and dedication in addressing the issue of food insecurity in our state. I hope to pack over one million meals in the next year.”
For more information about Meals of Hope Wyoming, and how you can contribute to its mission, visit mealsofhope.org/wyoming.
