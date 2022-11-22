Medicaid expansion rally 2022

Wyoming residents hold signs at a Healthy Wyoming rally supporting Medicaid expansion at the Capitol in Cheyenne earlier this year. The rally included Wyoming residents and lawmakers and was set to help push an increase in health care access for people in Wyoming. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in the 67th Wyoming Legislature will decide whether to expand the state’s Medicaid program eligibility in the upcoming general session.

If approved, Wyoming will be the last state in the West to do so.


Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus