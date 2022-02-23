CHEYENNE – The full Wyoming Senate wasn't able to vote on a Medicaid expansion amendment to the budget bill Wednesday night after the Rules Committee declared it unconstitutional.
Medicaid expansion has been a long-term effort by advocates such as Better Wyoming and the Healthy Wyoming Coalition, which made arguments in support of passing legislation so 24,000 residents could gain access to medical insurance. The groups said it also would encourage economic growth and help businesses retain employees.
Although there has been considerable support shown across the state, the Senate entertaining the amendment was one of the last opportunities for expansion promoters this year.
House Bill 20, the "Medical treatment opportunity act," was never introduced in the House of Representatives because House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said there weren't enough votes for it to meet the two-thirds threshold required for non-budget bills during a budget session. But Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, followed through on his intention to bring it to the Senate budget discussions. He is co-chairman of the Joint Revenue Interim Committee, which sponsored HB 20.
“This expansion is pro-hospitals,” Case told fellow legislators as he introduced the amendment. “It creates jobs. It supports those very people that we care about, the people that wait on your table or clean your hotel room. These are working people. These aren't unemployed people.”
As soon as the amendment was introduced, however, Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, asked Case to withdraw it or adhere to a Senate Rules Committee review. The proposal was sent to the Rules Committee, where it was deemed unconstitutional by a 3-2 vote, since it wasn't an ordinary expenditure of the Legislature.
"I see nothing in here that has anything to do with appropriations," Driskill said. "And it is a bill."
This was one of the last amendments in a long line of introductions, spanning from education cuts to appropriations for suicide prevention. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper was successful in receiving votes for the first addition to the budget, which was $25,000 for the purpose of hosting a statewide conference on suicide by first responders, and developing a plan to address the issue.
Health care was among other major discussions. An appropriation of $3.2 million was made by the Senate for developmental disability agency providers, as well as requirements laid out for the Department of Health to submit a supplemental budget request for the fiscal year 2024 for the continued operation of the Wyoming home services care program.
After the health department was addressed, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne made a case for the appropriation of $1.2 million for the stabilization, reform and expansion of Community Juvenile Services Boards. She was supported by members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who said the boards provided necessary data on the juvenile system and its success rates.
“The Judiciary Committee spent significant time studying juvenile justice concerns across our state and those concerns persist,” she said. “But these Community Juvenile Service Boards really provide an excellent resource to our communities. They're community based. They're intended to prevent long term incarceration and juvenile incarceration of these youths, and really keep them out of trouble and a great unnecessary need across our state.”
Education was the next largest discussion between senators, and involved multiple amendments. Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, brought forward an amendment which gave an additional appropriation of $7.5 million to be split among the Community College Commission. It was passed 23-7, as many legislators said they recognized the importance of the higher education institutions in their communities.
“We've cut deeply into all of our community colleges,” Kost said. “This is probably one of the ways to get back. It's not getting them even close, but it's giving them a little hope for their future. They're dedicated to our communities, they're dedicated to our people.”
The other investment into the education system was not as highly supported, and was an additional external cost adjustment for teachers and faculty in K-12. The Joint Appropriations Committee cut the recommendation of the Joint Education Committee by $60 million earlier in the fall, and Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette said he wanted to return some of those funds.
If it was not voted down 24-6, it would have provided an adjustment of $24 million in the face of inflation and budget cuts.
“Districts are struggling to hire,” Wasserburger said. “People are struggling to hire cooks, substitutes, custodians, aides, parents, teachers, administrators and even superintendents are seeing a scarcity. And we're told that there's a teacher shortage coming because young people aren't going into it like they used to, which is sad.”
He was pushed back against by senators who said the districts had enough funding, especially from the American Rescue Plan Act, but they might not be distributing it as responsibly. And the two amendments which followed were in complete opposition to any additional financial investment into education.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs introduced an amendment to bring the previously approved external cost adjustment back to zero. The funding meant for supplies and energy costs was passed 16-14.
An even more extreme suggestion by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper was considered next. It would remove any capital construction projects in the state from the budget bill completely. Very few senators supported the amendment, but Wasserburger condemned his fellow legislators for what he said was a punitive measure.
“We've got to be reasonable about what's going on here,” Kost followed. “And we've got to quit slapping our schools.”
Other legislators said they needed the funding for their constituents to provide maintenance on buildings, fund leases for modular classrooms and finish construction projects that weren’t finished yet. The sponsor, and chairman of the Education Committee, said he understood the concerns, but the Legislature would need to address funding setbacks for capital construction soon. It failed 23-7.
This was the last of the significant decisions made before Medicaid expansion was brought to the table. Smaller amendments were made in efforts to clarify expenditures and set expectations for funding, but another opportunity for additional appropriations will take place in the third reading.