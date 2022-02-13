CHEYENNE – With just 20 days to tackle the budget and redistricting process, Wyoming lawmakers have also proposed a number of bills, ranging from Medicaid expansion to limitations on who can serve as an elected official.
Medicaid expansion
In December, the Joint Revenue Committee voted to sponsor what is now House Bill 20, the “Medical Treatment Opportunity Act,” forwarding it to the full Legislature for consideration. At a Dec. 15 meeting, Cheyenne resident Angela Silvester spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I’m a single mom, and I work a couple of part-time jobs. I don’t have health insurance right now,” she told the committee. Having access to health insurance would mean Silvester could get a checkup, and maybe even preventative care.
“I’m a mom of a child with disabilities, so there’s a lot of extra stress that I go through,” Silvester said. “Having a healthy mom, especially for a child with disabilities, is really important. I am going to need to be here for a long time. My son is going to need me for a long time.”
This is not the first time the Legislature has discussed Medicaid expansion, although similar measures have failed in years past. According to Jan Cartwright of Better Wyoming, many states have been undergoing similar processes since 2012, when the U.S. Supreme Court made Medicaid expansion an option, rather than mandatory, for states.
“Wyoming is surrounded by states that have expanded Medicaid, including Idaho, Utah and Nebraska that expanded by a vote of their citizens,” she said in an interview.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, who moved in December that the Revenue Committee sponsor the bill, said he voted against similar legislation many times.
“I voted against this thing like nine times, but I think the whole thing has changed,” Harshman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, adding that no one from private insurance companies showed up to testify against the bill in committee.
“It is going to lower everybody’s rates,” Harshman said. “It’s not going to harm private insurance, and, if anything, it will help because you are going to move sick people off that private role onto another heavily subsidized program.”
Around 25,000 people in Wyoming are uninsured, and Cartwright said Wyoming lives will be saved if HB 20 passes.
“It is a busy session, and it is a short session,” she said, but it is “important that this is in the mix, because of the positive impact it would have on the economy of the state, and the people who would be gaining insurance.”
Dual public employment-office holding
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, is co-sponsoring a plan that would restrict people from holding both public employment and elected public office at the same time.
House Bill 26 is the “dual public enrollment and office holding” bill. It would stipulate that “no person shall hold an elective public office in any governmental entity which either provides any funding for or receives any funding from any governmental entity in which that person is employed or holds elected public office.”
“It is human nature that someone who gets elected to higher office that controls the budget and controls the spending and policies – they may be inclined to be under pressure from an employer to do things a certain way, because their job depends on it,” Bouchard said.
Michelle Aldrich is an example of someone who could be affected by the mandate. She serves on the Cheyenne City Council and also works as the career and technical education director for the Wyoming Department of Education. Aldrich said that she agrees that elected officials need to be mindful of conflicts of interests.
“We do need to be aware of that,” she said in an interview last week. But she questioned the wisdom of limiting the pool from which elected officials can be pulled.
“I also believe in Wyoming, where we have very few people who seek public office, relatively speaking, and we have such a large percentage of our state citizenry that is employed by the federal government, the state government or the county government, that when we begin narrowing that pool again, we eventually end up with only the elite being eligible for office,” the politician and government official said. “I really am concerned about that.”
Aldrich added that similar measures have been found to be unconstitutional in other places, particularly regarding school teachers serving on school boards.
Bouchard said the intention of the legislation is to stop “insiders and the people who have something to gain” from gaming the system. As proposed, HB 26 stipulates that if someone is elected to a public office, or holds public office while also hired by a governmental entity, the person “shall resign from the employment or public office first held prior to assuming the new office or employment.”
“I have been in politics for over a decade in some capacity,” he said. “It has cost me, it has been a financial detriment to me to be as involved as I am. They have to make a choice, too, and if it is really about serving the people, then yeah. Do resign. You can’t serve two masters.”
Vaccine requirements-limitations
Rep. Susan Wilson, R-Cheyenne, has drafted a bill currently sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee that would require certain agencies to offer accommodations to people “unable or unwilling” to prove immunization status.
If approved, House Bill 32 on “vaccine requirements-limitations” would mandate that health care facilities provide “reasonable accommodation” to anyone seeking to visit a patient or resident of the facility, even if the visitor will not disclose their vaccination status. It would require similar accommodations from governmental agencies to anyone seeking access to publicly funded service who also was unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization.
“The bill takes a balanced approach to rights of business owners and employers, along with employees and clientele,” Wilson said. She said the legislation uses the concept of “reasonable accommodation” that has existed in law since the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act.
Absentee ballots
In addition to spearheading the redistricting process, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would allow county officials to, in extreme circumstances, begin counting absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day. House Bill 52, for a “timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” came before the committee at the request of some of Wyoming’s county clerks, said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.
“We had a significant issue last election cycle in the number of people who voted absentee,” he said. “That number was 30% higher than any previous election before November of 2020.”
County clerks are not allowed to begin counting absentee ballots until after the polls close on an elections Tuesday at 7 p.m., and must certify results to the county canvassing board by the following Friday morning.
“They could not handle the sheer amount of absentee ballots, to start counting and get results to the canvassing board by Friday,” Zwonitizer said. “They have asked for a different process in extreme situations. It is a significant issue that the county clerks brought to us.”