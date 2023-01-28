Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman

Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, listens to various representatives speak during a general session of the House of Representatives in the state Capitol in Cheyenne on Tuesday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The sole Medicaid expansion bill available for consideration in the House has sat for more than a week on general file, and will likely wait longer for action.

House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday that he is taking a thoughtful approach to bringing legislation to the House floor. He said the impact of expanding the federal health care program must be weighed carefully, and he has been asked by fellow lawmakers to give them more time in advance of an expected debate.

