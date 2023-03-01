CHEYENNE — A bill extending Medicaid postpartum coverage up to a year for mothers was among the last bills passed out of the Wyoming Legislature on third reading.

Wednesday was the deadline for the House and Senate to consider bills on third reading and marked the start of winding down of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session. There will still be opportunities for Joint Conference Committees and concurrence votes to take place before Friday, but no final readings are permitted.

