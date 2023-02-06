20230113 SteveHarshman01-ms.jpg

Rep. Kevin O’Hearn, R-Mills, left, and Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, talk on the House floor during the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session Jan. 12 in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — State representatives advanced a bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers on Monday afternoon, with just a few hours left in the day before it would have died.

House Bill 4 has been a topic of speculation since it was approved by the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee nearly two weeks ago. Lawmakers and stakeholders hoping to see it heard on the floor were wary it would be introduced, as House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, voiced his concern about the legislation.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus