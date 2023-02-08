Pregnant woman stands by a window
CHEYENNE – Stakeholders pushing for the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage celebrated Wednesday morning after House Bill 4 cleared the chamber.

State representatives voted 34-28 to pass the bill on third reading in the House with no discussion, and it will now head to the Senate for consideration. The legislation extends Medicaid coverage from two months to one year after mothers give birth until 2027, and has a $1.9 million initial appropriation from the general fund to match federal dollars.

