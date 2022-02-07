...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Medical condition may have contributed to fatal truck crash north of town
CHEYENNE – A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause for a fatal truck Sunday crash on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne.
At 10 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the incident. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia commercial vehicle was headed north on I-25 when it drifted off the right side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected back to the left. The tractor-trailer re-entered the road before colliding with a guardrail, causing it to overturn.
The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 61-year-old Loudon, Tennessee resident James H. Fitts. Fitts was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.
This is the fourth fatality on Wyoming's roadways so far in 2022, compared to 14 in 2021, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019 to date.