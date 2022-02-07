CHEYENNE – A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause for a fatal truck Sunday crash on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne.

At 10 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the incident. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia commercial vehicle was headed north on I-25 when it drifted off the right side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected back to the left. The tractor-trailer re-entered the road before colliding with a guardrail, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 61-year-old Loudon, Tennessee resident James H. Fitts. Fitts was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.

This is the fourth fatality on Wyoming's roadways so far in 2022, compared to 14 in 2021, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019 to date.

