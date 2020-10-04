CHEYENNE – Now is the time for all Wyoming consumers to evaluate their health insurance choices for plan year 2021.
The Wyoming Insurance Department advises all consumers to be aware of the open enrollment periods for both Medicare and the ACA Marketplace. If you get your health insurance through an employer, check with your human resources representative about open enrollment dates for that particular employer insurance group.
Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this time, people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2021 in order to better meet their needs. It may be that you choose to not make any changes, but it is important to annually review your coverage.
Wyoming Medicare beneficiaries should review their health care needs for the upcoming year and determine if changes to their current coverage are necessary. Plan costs, coverages, and drug prescriptions can change each year. Make sure your plan still meets your needs and budget. During Medicare open enrollment, anyone with Medicare can make changes to their prescription drug (Plan D) plans for the next year, or change from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, if available.
Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program (WSHIIP) is a federally mandated program to help people on Medicare to understand their rights and to answer their questions about plan options. Trained counselors across the state promote understanding of Medicare, Medicaid, Medigap and long-term care insurance. There are numerous consulting firms around the state who offer these services for a fee, however the WSHIIP program is free of charge. To reach a WSHIIP counselor, call 1-800-856-4398.
The 2021 open enrollment period for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. If you don’t act by Dec. 15, you can’t get 2021 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during open enrollment start Jan. 1, 2021.
Shop and compare choices and update your enrollment information. Whether you are renewing a plan or you are a new enrollee, the open enrollment periods are an opportunity to evaluate your insurance coverage. Individuals who were financially impacted by COVID-19 and experienced a loss of income may now qualify for a subsidy on the Marketplace. Depending upon your income, you may qualify for an Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) and might qualify for coverage that has very low premium costs.
It is very important for Wyomingites who receive their insurance through Marketplace to re-enroll during open enrollment to avoid any break in coverage. The Affordable Care Act remains the law, and subsidized insurance coverage is still available for those who qualify. The federal government operates the Health Insurance Marketplace or Exchange in Wyoming at www.HealthCare.gov. Be certain that you are looking at the official government site and not a look-a-like imposter site.
In addition to insurance agents, the federal government also has trained navigators and certified assisters in Wyoming to help you at no cost. To find help, visit www.HealthCare.gov or get a referral to a Wyoming navigator for in-person assistance, by contacting Wyoming 211 (in Wyoming, dial 211 or 888-425-7138) or visit Wyoming211.org.