LARAMIE — If you want to use an electronic bicycle in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and the Thunder Basin National Grassland, the federal government has some rules, tips and a new webpage just for you.
On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the website is up and running at fs.usda.gov/detail/mbr/recreation; just click on "E-Biking on the MBRTB." As the site notes, "e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular among outdoor recreationists for use on national forests and grasslands and other public land."
With having fun in a safe way on your e-bike and using it to get around on such federal lands, there are some things to keep in mind. The bottom line: "All classes of e-bikes are motorized vehicles." What that means is these devices must use motorized roads and trails. And among other notes of caution, the government advises that you not unnecessarily spin your wheels. This could create gouges in the trail. Likewise, ride on the trail so that you don't inadvertently widen the trail, encroaching on nature's own space.
The agency is trying to keep up with the times. It said that its own "specialists are monitoring new technologies, visitor access and safety, social and sustainability issues, and natural resource effects associated with e-bike use." The U.S. Forest Service could use this information to "adjust guidance for designating the use of e-bikes."
One reason for the increasingly popularity of e-bikes is, like many other consumer trends, COVID-19. "E-bike sales have surged during the pandemic. Between 2019 and 2020, e-bike sales were up an estimated 145%" in the U.S., according to an earlier Forest Service announcement.
If you have further questions, contact your local forest ranger district office. In Laramie, call 307-745-2300.