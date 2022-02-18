...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Medicine Bow National Forest seeks campground hosts for upcoming season
LARAMIE – The Medicine Bow National Forest is seeking to fill host positions at multiple campgrounds in southeast Wyoming for the 2022 season.
Campground hosting is a rewarding volunteer experience that gets people outside and serving the public, according to a news release. Host duties include answering questions and helping campers, posting reservations, and ensuring campsites and restrooms are kept in clean condition. Hosts keep campgrounds running smoothly, contributing to an enjoyable recreation experience for visitors.
Campground hosting is a volunteer position with a small stipend. The season typically runs from early summer to late fall, with flexibility on start and end dates.
Interested parties or individuals should email sm.fs.r2_mbr_vis@usda.gov to learn more about the application process and connect with recreation staff. Currently, the following campgrounds need hosts:
Bow River Cabin Rental and Campground (Northern Snowy Range)
Hog Park Campground (Southern Sierra Madre Range)
North Fork Campground (Eastern Snowy Range)
Rob Roy Campground (Central Snowy Range)
Silver Lake Campground (Central Snowy Range)
South Brush Creek Campground (Western Snowy Range)
Tie City/Yellow Pine Campgrounds (Pole Mountain)
Vedauwoo Campground (Pole Mountain)
Individuals interested in other campgrounds or recreation sites on the forest are encouraged to note them in their email.