LARAMIE – The Medicine Bow National Forest is seeking to fill host positions at multiple campgrounds in southeast Wyoming for the 2022 season.

Campground hosting is a rewarding volunteer experience that gets people outside and serving the public, according to a news release. Host duties include answering questions and helping campers, posting reservations, and ensuring campsites and restrooms are kept in clean condition. Hosts keep campgrounds running smoothly, contributing to an enjoyable recreation experience for visitors. 

Campground hosting is a volunteer position with a small stipend. The season typically runs from early summer to late fall, with flexibility on start and end dates. 

Interested parties or individuals should email sm.fs.r2_mbr_vis@usda.gov to learn more about the application process and connect with recreation staff. Currently, the following campgrounds need hosts:

  • Bow River Cabin Rental and Campground (Northern Snowy Range)
  • Hog Park Campground (Southern Sierra Madre Range)
  • North Fork Campground (Eastern Snowy Range)
  • Rob Roy Campground (Central Snowy Range)
  • Silver Lake Campground (Central Snowy Range)
  • South Brush Creek Campground (Western Snowy Range)
  • Tie City/Yellow Pine Campgrounds (Pole Mountain)
  • Vedauwoo Campground (Pole Mountain)

Individuals interested in other campgrounds or recreation sites on the forest are encouraged to note them in their email.

