LARAMIE – Federal wildfire experts are intentionally burning a small part of Medicine Bow National Forest, in order to avoid larger conflagrations down the line, the Forest Service has announced. Because you may see smoke from these fires now and in the future, try not to be alarmed.
Beginning Tuesday, the agency's fire staff were to begin to "take advantage of windows of opportunity to conduct a cumulative 978 acres of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain unit" of the national forest, according to a Monday news release. By comparison, according to the website of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland, these areas span a total of almost 2.9 million acres in northern Colorado and eastern Wyoming.
Smoke from these prescribed burns likely will be seen from Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 210, along with forest roads, the announcement advised. "Minimal and managed smoke from prescribed fires now helps prevent the potential for more unpredictable and hazardous wildfire smoke in the future."
"Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather condition alignment," the agency noted. Should such conditions "be favorable, burning could take place at multiple locations this spring and summer," it said.
"We will continue vegetation management by implementing another season of prescribed burning. This burn will reduce fuel while increasing foraging habitat,” said District Ranger Frank Romero in the recent announcement. The upcoming mini-blazes are part of work that began in eastern Albany County in 2014, according to the Forest Service. "Nearly 9,000 acres were authorized to be treated over a period of approximately 10 years, with the goal being the return to a resilient, diverse and historically healthy forest."