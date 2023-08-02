CHEYENNE – Blacksmith, milliner, butcher, judge, pack-master, suffragette, railroad worker, entertainer, forest ranger, former slave, street peddler – all “occupations” resurrected from Cheyenne’s past – are a few of the city’s fascinating and historical figures you will meet at the Lakeview Cemetery Walk on Aug. 19.

The living history program, “Take These Jobs and Love ‘Em,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. This year there will be many new figures added and two start times for the two-hour narrated walking tour.

