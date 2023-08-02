...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Meet figures of Cheyenne's past at Lakeview Cemetery Walk
CHEYENNE – Blacksmith, milliner, butcher, judge, pack-master, suffragette, railroad worker, entertainer, forest ranger, former slave, street peddler – all “occupations” resurrected from Cheyenne’s past – are a few of the city’s fascinating and historical figures you will meet at the Lakeview Cemetery Walk on Aug. 19.
The living history program, “Take These Jobs and Love ‘Em,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. This year there will be many new figures added and two start times for the two-hour narrated walking tour.
The first tour will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the second tour will begin at 10 a.m. Members of CGHS and friends in costume will portray characters, most of whom are buried in or near Lakeview Cemetery.
Participants are invited to attend either of the two tours. There are no reservations required, and there is a $10 entrance fee for each adult; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Participants should begin to gather 15-20 minutes before the start of each group. Walkers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and sun protection, and bring drinking water, if desired.
All proceeds help fund book acquisitions for Special Collections at the Laramie County Library by the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society. Donations and sponsors are encouraged. For more information, call 307-632-2623 or 307-630-0924.
