CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days can expect completely new tastes for the 125th anniversary of the “Daddy of 'em All.” The event has a brand-new food concessionaire, Fun Biz Concessions Inc., and according to a recent release from CFD, the company has an emphasis on customer service, product quality, cleanliness, speed of service and fun.
Concessionaires Nate and Stephanie Janousek were set to provide an all-new food experience this summer until CFD 2020 was canceled. But there’s still a way to get a taste of what the company will offer in 2021: Frontier Fun Food Festival from noon-10 p.m Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 6-7 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Carnival Midway area of Frontier Park will offer a sampling of menu items to preview the food experience for 2021.
“For a preview of what’s to come next July,” Nate Janousek said in the release, “join us on Labor Day weekend to engage in the adventure of trying some of the most cutting-edge and delicious food products in the entire amusement industry.”
Cash and credit cards, as well as Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, will be accepted. For more details about this event and a complete menu of food items offered, go online to www.cfdrodeo.com.